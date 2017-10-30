Golden Knights forward Shipachyov decides to go back to Russia

Vegas Golden Knights forward Vadim Shipachyov has decided he’s going back to Russia.

According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, Shipachyov’s contract will be terminated following the 30-year-old clearing the unconditional waiver process.

The news comes just one day after the Golden Knights decided to suspend the Russian for failing to report to the clubs AHL affiliate.

Shipachyov signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Golden Knights in the offseason.

He was sent down to the Chicago Wolves twice this season despite registering one goal (game-winner) in the three games he played for the Golden Knights.

Shipachyov was a big name entering the 2017/18 season, coming off a year where he was second in scoring in the KHL after notching 26 goals and 76 points in 50 games.