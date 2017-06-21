Golden Knights get Alex Tuch from Wild for third-round pick

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired winger Alex Tuch from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2017 either or 2018.

As part of this deal the Golden Knights agreed to take Erik Haula in the expansion draft and the Wild were able to keep centre Eric Staal plus defencemen Mathew Dumba and Marco Scandella, all of whom were left unprotected.

Tuch was selected 18th overall in 2014. After two successful seasons at Boston College the Syracuse, N.Y., native registered 18 goals, 17 assists in 57 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

“For the last year, we’ve known that we would be forced to lose quality talent from our roster in the Expansion Draft,” Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a press release. “That forewarning doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to Erik and Alex, but I thank them for their time with our organization. It’s never easy to lose quality players, but Vegas has earned this right, and we’re excited to move forward and build our roster as we prepare for a successful 2017-18 season.”