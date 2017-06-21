Golden Knights get fifth-round pick in 2017 from Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights selected with their first picks Calvin Pickard, Luca Sbisa, Teemu Pulkkinen, Jon Merrill, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Tomas Nosek, Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, and made a trade with the Sabres.

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Acquire:
  • Expansion draft considerations
  • 2017 5th-round pick