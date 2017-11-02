Golden Knights GM McPhee not looking to make trade for goalie

Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee has seen his goaltending corps decimated by injury despite an historic start for his expansion franchise.

But it seems McPhee isn’t ready to press the panic button just yet.

Vegas has seen its top three netminders fall to injury just 11 games into their 2017-18 campaign. Starter Marc-Andre Fleury was the first to exit the lineup, suffering a concussion in mid-October. Malcolm Subban soon followed, succumbing to a lower-body injury and similarly landing on the injured reserve. It was the same story for Vegas’ third-string option, Oscar Dansk, who suffered a lower-body injury after four games.

McPhee said Thursday that the club won’t make a trade to add a goaltender, according to Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, despite the team now relying on the unproven tandem of Maxime Lagace and Dylan Ferguson.

McPhee added that there’s still no clear timeline for Fleury.

“With concussions you never know,” McPhee told Carp. “Could be three days, three weeks or three months.”

The same goes for Subban and Dansk, who continue to receive treatment, meaning the Golden Knights will have to make due with their rookie goalies for the time being.