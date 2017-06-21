Golden Knights to kick off inaugural season vs. Stars

The Vegas Golden Knights will begin their inaugural NHL season with a road matchup against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6 at American Airlines Center.

The league’s newest franchise will then head to Arizona for a clash with the Coyotes on Oct. 7. Vegas will also host the Coyotes in its home opener on Oct. 10.

Arizona and Nevada are bordering states, so these games could mark the beginning of a southern rivalry.

“We are excited to play the Golden Knights in our home opener,” said Coyotes general manager John Chayka in a release Wednesday. “It’s a natural rival and I hope it evolves that way. Vegas is going to have a pretty good team as an expansion team. For us to have a team so close will be a real positive and exciting for the fans.”

The Golden Knights will go a long way towards finalizing their roster Wednesday at the NHL Expansion Draft. Watch the event live on Sportsnet at 8:00 p.m. ET or stream it on Sportsnet NOW.