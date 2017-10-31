Golden Knights recall goaltender Dylan Ferguson on emergency basis

The Vegas Golden Knights have to use their fourth goalie in the early part of the season after Oscar Dansk tweaked his leg, then allowed a goal to John Tavares just seconds later.

The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Dylan Ferguson from WHL Kamloops on an emergency basis, the team announced Tuesday.

The move was needed because the Vegas crease is seemingly a disaster zone for its netminders.

Marc-Andre Fleury suffered a concussion on Oct. 13, Malcolm Subban hit injured reserve on Oct. 22 with a lower-body injury, and Oscar Dansk left Monday’s loss to the New York Islanders after appearing to tweak his leg.

The team is left with Maxime Lagace between the pipes, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Knights in July and made his NHL debut on Tuesday.

Ferguson was a seventh-round pick of Vegas in June’s NHL Draft, and has a 4.05 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in 13 games with the Blazers this season.

