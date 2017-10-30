Gotta See It: Connor McDavid dresses up as Trump for Halloween

It’s time to make Halloween great again, and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid appears to know how to do that.

In a post from Instagram user “laurenkyle1,” McDavid is seen in a photo with her dressed up as U.S. president Donald Trump for Halloween.

Making America great again 1,153 Likes, 57 Comments – Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1) on Instagram: “Making America great again “

As goofy as that blonde wig is, there’s little reason to doubt that is McDavid in the photo. A quick peak at “laurenkyle1’s” Instagram feed shows her and the Oilers captain together in a number of different posts.

Is this the most original costume idea out there? Probably not, but McDavid is pulling it off pretty well.

No word on if this costume will actually make the 3-6-1 Oilers great again or not, though.