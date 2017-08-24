Gotta See It: Crosby scores awesome one-handed goal in scrimmage

Hungry for hockey highlights? Sidney Crosby‘s got you covered.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain has been skating with some fellow East Coast NHLers this summer and he put on quite a show during his final off-season skate.

Thanks to Halifax hockey reporter John Moore, who posted video from the skate to YouTube, we can all enjoy the magic that is Crosby.

The whole thing is an interesting look at the kinds of drills hockey pros practise during the off-season, but fast-forward to around the 2:30 mark for some pretty cool scrimmage highlights.

That one-handed goal at the end looks familiar, eh? Crosby pulled off a very similar move against the Buffalo Sabres back in March:

Hockey season can’t come soon enough.