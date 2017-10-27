Gotta See It: These NHLers’ Halloween costumes are a real treat

You’re never too old to dress up for Halloween. If you’re looking for some inspiration, check out these getups from around the NHL.

Halloween isn’t for another six days, but Golden Knights players already have the holiday spirit. pic.twitter.com/4rom3QaZNy — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 26, 2017

(Um, not cool, James Neal. Nope.)

AND HIS NAME IS JAMES NEAL pic.twitter.com/w5ij5PMXvz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

We’ve been seeing some pretty creative costumes from NHLers, but Kris Letang and partner Catherine Laflamme might have won the year. They went all-out as Ice King and Queen thanks to some impressive hair, makeup and wardrobe work by students from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Here’s a selection of some our favourites as NHLers play dressup:

(Apparently, Matt Martin and Mitch Marner had a different costume idea… but that didn’t exactly pan out.)

