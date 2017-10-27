Gotta See It: These NHLers’ Halloween costumes are a real treat

Kris Letang sure looks cool in his Halloween costume.

You’re never too old to dress up for Halloween. If you’re looking for some inspiration, check out these getups from around the NHL.

(Um, not cool, James Neal. Nope.)

We’ve been seeing some pretty creative costumes from NHLers, but Kris Letang and partner Catherine Laflamme might have won the year. They went all-out as Ice King and Queen thanks to some impressive hair, makeup and wardrobe work by students from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Halloween craziness is on! Thank you to some really talented students of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. @tylerulensfx @riss_fx #fauxfur

6,416 Likes, 101 Comments – Catherine Laflamme (@catherinelaflamme11) on Instagram: “Halloween craziness is on! Thank you to some really talented students of the Art Institute of…”

Ice king & Queen Here’s a photo of the makeup and costumes me and @riss_fx created for @kletang_58 & @catherinelaflamme11! . . #specialeffectsmakeup #specialfx #specialeffects #practicalfx #practicaleffects #costumes #halloween #pittsburgh #penguins #pittsburghpenguins #krisletang #pittsburghart #pittsburghartist #couture #fashion #makeup #makeupartist #rhinestone #rhinestonedress #mua #fauxfur #hockey #halloween2017

93 Likes, 5 Comments – @tylerulensfx on Instagram: “Ice king & Queen Here’s a photo of the makeup and costumes me and @riss_fx created for…”

Process shot work on @kletang_58 for his and @catherinelaflamme11 ‘s matching Halloween costume! So happy to work with @tylerulensfx again this year! #sfx #penguins #pittsburghartist #halloween #fxmakeup

100 Likes, 5 Comments – Marissa Smith (@riss_fx) on Instagram: “Process shot work on @kletang_58 for his and @catherinelaflamme11 ‘s matching Halloween costume! So…”

Here’s a selection of some our favourites as NHLers play dressup:

35.5k Likes, 332 Comments – Patrik Laine (@patriklaine) on Instagram: “”

Guac is soooo extra @chipotlemexicangrill

973 Likes, 32 Comments – Lucy Gardiner (@lucygardiner_) on Instagram: “Guac is soooo extra @chipotlemexicangrill “

“This is the wonderful Italian stuntsman, Enzo Gorlomi.” #IngloriousBasterds #NotAFembot

3,915 Likes, 142 Comments – Sydney Esiason (@sydneyesiason) on Instagram: “”This is the wonderful Italian stuntsman, Enzo Gorlomi.” #IngloriousBasterds #NotAFembot “

(Apparently, Matt Martin and Mitch Marner had a different costume idea… but that didn’t exactly pan out.)

Hold the phone she’s got a cannon!

5,822 Likes, 70 Comments – Connor Brown (@dtbrown28) on Instagram: “Hold the phone she’s got a cannon!”

1,048 Likes, 47 Comments – Lexi Solofra (@lexsolofs) on Instagram: “”

Повязали

27.2k Likes, 142 Comments – Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on Instagram: “Повязали”

Comic Book LVERS! #happyhalloween. A huge thanks to @jackierileymakeup , you killed it Lady

3,039 Likes, 81 Comments – Maureen Kunitz (@mkunitz14) on Instagram: “Comic Book LVERS! #happyhalloween. A huge thanks to @jackierileymakeup , you killed it Lady “

Happy Halloween

4,446 Likes, 156 Comments – Veronique Larosee Fleury (@vlarosee) on Instagram: “Happy Halloween “

More from Sportsnet
NHL Power Rankings: Trick and/or Treat Edition
Luke Fox
Marner & Martin's girlfriends put kibosh on their costume idea
Erick Evans