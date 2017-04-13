Gretzky buzzing over McDavid’s, Matthews’ NHL playoff debuts
In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Wayne Gretzky speaks to the media before the Toronto Maple Leafs played the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto. The significance of budding young stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their respective playoff debuts isn't lost on Wayne Gretzky. The Great One tells The Associated Press he sees parallels to the buzz in 2005 when Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin entered the league. (Nathan Denette/CP)
Add Wayne Gretzky to the list of those caught up in the buzz over budding young stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their respective NHL playoff debuts.
In a text sent to The Associated Press, the Great One referred to their entry on the post-season stage as "one of the best things" that’s happened to league since the arrival of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin in 2005.