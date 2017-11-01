Hockey Canada unveils Olympic uniforms for 2018

Hockey Canada unveils Team Canada's Olympic hockey jersey during an event in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/CP)

Hockey Canada has unveiled the uniforms to be won by its teams at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

USA Hockey also tweeted out a video of the sweaters its team will be wearing. The American kits feature red, white, and blue, and appear to have a similar jagged design down the arms.

