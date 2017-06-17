The Hockey PDOcast: An Emergency Trade Freeze Podcast

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Andrew Berkshire joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss the concerns about how Marc Bergevin has progressively decimated Montreal’s depth on the blueline (1:06), the price paid for Jonathan Drouin and how he fits on the Canadiens (3:59), whether the writing is on the wall for Alex Galchenyuk to be shipped out of town (12:05), the bizarre Nathan Beaulieu trade with the Sabres (20:47), where the Montreal Canadiens go from here (37:22), and the Flames choosing Mike Smith as their starting goalie (43:18).