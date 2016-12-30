The Hockey PDOcast, Episode 126: Mid-season Awards Extravaganza

Chris Johnston joins Dimitri Filipovic to help hand out some mid-season awards.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

1:50 Most Disappointing Teams
6:00 Most Encouraging Teams
10:50 Jack Adams Trophy
12:30 Lady Byng Trophy
14:20 Selke Trophy
19:40 Calder Trophy
25:40 Norris Trophy
32:15 Vezina Trophy
38:18 Hart Trophy

