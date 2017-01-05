The Hockey PDOcast, Episode 128: The Metro Division rules the Power Rankings



The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation being had, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Jonathan Willis joins Dimitri Filipovic to help construct a preliminary power rankings list, counting down the teams from 30 to 1 both in terms of how they’ve played thus far and their outlook for the remainder of the season.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

0:20 Thomas Drance being hired by the Florida Panthers

2:45 The cellar dwellers

7:45 Spots 28 to 24

21:00 Rounding out the bottom third

25:00 The Edmonton Oilers

28:00 The season’s biggest disappointments

30:30 The murky middle

44:45 How do the Los Angeles Kings keep doing this?

46:45 Are the Chicago Blackhawks due for steep regression?

48:50 The Montreal Canadiens‘ improved play

52:15 The goddamn Metro Division