The Hockey PDOcast, Episode 128: The Metro Division rules the Power Rankings

The Hockey PDOcast; Dimitri Filipovic; NHL; Sportsnet; analytics; podcast; NHL; hockey
The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation being had, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.
Jonathan Willis joins Dimitri Filipovic to help construct a preliminary power rankings list, counting down the teams from 30 to 1 both in terms of how they’ve played thus far and their outlook for the remainder of the season.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

0:20 Thomas Drance being hired by the Florida Panthers
2:45 The cellar dwellers
7:45 Spots 28 to 24
21:00 Rounding out the bottom third
25:00 The Edmonton Oilers
28:00 The season’s biggest disappointments
30:30 The murky middle
44:45 How do the Los Angeles Kings keep doing this?
46:45 Are the Chicago Blackhawks due for steep regression?
48:50 The Montreal Canadiens‘ improved play
52:15 The goddamn Metro Division

