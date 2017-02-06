The Hockey PDOcast, Episode 137: Fixing the backup goalie problem

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation being had, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Nick Mercadante joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss the downtick in league-wide goaltending this season, the especially uncharacteristic individual performances, and how to fix the NHL’s backup goalie problem.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

1:35 Weird Individual Goalie Performances

9:05 Average Shot Distance

17:25 The Wonky Schedule

21:20 Ben Bishop, Steve Mason, and Brian Elliott

28:00 Carter Hutton, Curtis McElhenney & "The Proven Back-Up"

43:30 The Juuse Saros Blueprint

49:45 The Problems with Results-Based Analysis