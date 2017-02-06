The Hockey PDOcast, Episode 137: Fixing the backup goalie problem

The Maple Leafs chased Devils goalie Cory Schneider with their third goal of the first period, only to score on backup Keith Kincaid just 35 seconds later.

The Hockey PDOcast; Dimitri Filipovic; NHL; Sportsnet; analytics; podcast; NHL; hockey

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation being had, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Archives | iTunes | Podcatchers

Nick Mercadante joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss the downtick in league-wide goaltending this season, the especially uncharacteristic individual performances, and how to fix the NHL’s backup goalie problem.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

1:35 Weird Individual Goalie Performances
9:05 Average Shot Distance
17:25 The Wonky Schedule
21:20 Ben Bishop, Steve Mason, and Brian Elliott
28:00 Carter Hutton, Curtis McElhenney & "The Proven Back-Up"
43:30 The Juuse Saros Blueprint
49:45 The Problems with Results-Based Analysis

More from Sportsnet
Down Goes Brown Weekend Wrap: Are the Blue Jackets fading?
Sean McIndoe
Money Puck: The great hidden value of back-up goaltenders
Dimitri Filipovic