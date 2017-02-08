The Hockey PDOcast, Episode 138: Boudreau pulling the right strings

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation being had, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Matthew Coller joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss why the Wild have thrived under Bruce Boudreau this season, and whether they’re capable of not only sustaining their play thus far but hitting another gear during the stretch run.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

1:15 The Sports Scene in Minnesota

3:00 Coaches getting an unfair shake

11:15 The obsession with faceoffs

16:00 Eric Staal's revitalization

19:15 The post-season chess match

25:45 Going for it at the trade deadline

35:00 Ryan Suter's true value

39:20 Shot Attempts vs. Scoring Chances