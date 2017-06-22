The Hockey PDOcast: Expansion draft, awards show, and Jordan Eberle trade

Los Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerrard Gallant joined Hockey Central at Noon to talk about his roster post Expansion Draft.

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Archives | iTunes | Podcatchers

Craig Custance joins Dimitri Filipovic to discuss the Jordan Eberle trade (2:19), the awards show and transparency in the voting process (12:57), George McPhee’s approach in the expansion draft and the return Vegas came away from it with (20:01), and what type of rebuild we should expect to see from the Red Wings (38:03).

