The Hockey PDOcast: Live from Montreal

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Andrew Berkshire and Mike Kelly join Dimitri Filipovic live from Montreal to discuss a variety of different topics:

0:43 John Molson Sports Business Conference panel

6:13 Shot Quality, Shot Quantity, and the Canadiens

19:28 Are the Golden Knights actually good?

30:00 Vadim Shipachyov’s 31 minutes and 46 seconds of fame

39:13 What’s the appropriate level of panic for the Penguins?

47:47 Who are the legitimate contenders?