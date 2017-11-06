The Hockey PDOcast: Live from Montreal

Andrew Berkshire and Mike Kelly join Dimitri Filipovic live from Montreal to discuss a variety of different topics:

0:43 John Molson Sports Business Conference panel
6:13 Shot Quality, Shot Quantity, and the Canadiens
19:28 Are the Golden Knights actually good?
30:00 Vadim Shipachyov’s 31 minutes and 46 seconds of fame
39:13 What’s the appropriate level of panic for the Penguins?
47:47 Who are the legitimate contenders?

