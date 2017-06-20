The Hockey PDOcast: Previewing the NHL Entry Draft

The Hockey PDOcast aims to provide entertaining and thoughtful dialogue about the game of hockey. There’s obviously an analytical tinge to the conversation, but it’s hopefully not as nerdy as it may initially sound.

Archives | iTunes | Podcatchers

Garret Hohl and Ryan Biech join Dimitri Filipovic to unpack the NHL Draft and all of the important discussion points surrounding it.

Topics include drafting for need versus taking the best player available (1:46), why it’s so difficult to properly evaluate young defencemen (7:16), the pros and cons of moving the age cut-off (14:05), personal preferences for certain developmental leagues (20:00), sneaky off-the-board picks versus red flag players (39:30), and all of the layers to the debate about Kris Russell and his infamous microstats (48:45).