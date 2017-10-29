After Hours: Draisaitl unfazed by pressure of hefty new contract

With the inking of a mammoth eight-year, $68-million contract in August, Leon Draisaitl vaulted into the upper financial echelon of NHL superstars.

In fact, with fellow Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid not seeing the first year of his new extension (eight years, $100 million) until next season, Draisaitl is currently the highest-paid player on the roster.

There’s no getting around the pressure inherent in that change of situation, but the 22-year-old Cologne, Germany native isn’t sweating it, apparently.

“It doesn’t change me at all,” Draisaitl said of the new deal on Saturday, joining Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk on After Hours. “I’m still the same guy. I’m not the type of guy that buys flashy cars or buys unnecessary stuff that I don’t need. And on the ice, obviously I’m still young. I have lots more to give and lots more to learn, so I’m looking forward to the next couple years and just getting better as a player.”

Edmonton was on the losing end of a meeting with the Washington Capitals on Saturday, during which Draisaitl assisted on the game-opening goal before Alex Ovechkin and Co. took over to earn a 5-2 victory.

While the Oilers are mired in some early season struggles, sitting second last in the Pacific Division with just three wins through their first 10 games, Draisaitl is doing his part. The 2014 No. 3 overall pick was sidelined by a concussion just three games into 2017-18, but has notched four points in the three games since returning to Edmonton’s lineup.

That recent push leaves him above the point-per-game mark with seven total points through six appearances this season, a strong early follow-up to last year’s breakout 29-goal, 77-point effort.

But while that performance has earned praise from the Oilers faithful, the response back in his home country has been somewhat muted. The forward once dubbed the ‘German Gretzky’ discussed his sport’s impact in Germany.

“Back home, the junior hockey isn’t in the media, or isn’t really talked about that much,” Draisaitl said, referring to the limited attention received during his dominant junior days with the Mannheimer ERC U-16 squad. “Hockey is just not that big back home. It’s all about soccer, basketball, even handball, tennis, those types of sports.

“They’re all in front of hockey, which is too bad. But I think it’s going in the right direction.”

If it is, there’s a fair chance Draisaitl’s ascension in North America is a big reason. With 144 career points through 197 games, the young Oiler is already among the top 10 highest-scoring German NHLers of all time, and undoubtedly the best hockey player his country currently has to offer.