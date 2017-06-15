Hurricanes agree to two-year contract with Teuvo Teravainen

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a two-year contract with forward Teuvo Teravainen worth an average annual value of $2.86 million, the team announced Thursday morning.

“Teuvo is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” Hurricans executive vice president and general manager Ron Francis said in a team release. “He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”

The 22-year-old Helsinki, Finland native is coming off a career season in which he scored 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games for the Hurricanes.

Drafted 18th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Teravainen was acquired by Carolina — along with Bryan Bickell — in a trade last June.

More to come.