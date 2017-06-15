Hurricanes agree to two-year contract with Teuvo Teravainen

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
“Teuvo is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” Hurricans executive vice president and general manager Ron Francis said in a team release. “He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”
The 22-year-old Helsinki, Finland native is coming off a career season in which he scored 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games for the Hurricanes.
Drafted 18th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Teravainen was acquired by Carolina — along with Bryan Bickell — in a trade last June.