Hurricanes’ Justin Faulk returns from lower-body injury

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk is returning to the lineup for Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

Faulk sat out the past four games while dealing with a lower-body injury sustained in a game against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 23.

In a corresponding move, Elias Lindholm has been retroactively moved to the injured reserve after he left the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 30 with an upper-body injury.

Faulk has been off to a fantastic start in his sixth NHL season. In 30 games played, the 24-year-old found the back of the net seven times and added a nine assists.

His most productive season was in 2014-15 when he notched 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists), his only season with more than 37. Prior to his injury, he was on pace for 43 points.

Faulk was paired up with Ron Hainsey during morning skate on Thursday.