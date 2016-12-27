Hurricanes’ Justin Faulk week-to-week with lower-body injury

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk was officially listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Bill Peters.

Faulk was reportedly injured on Dec. 23 during a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins. He played the entire game but did not return to the ice with his team on Tuesday following the short holiday break.

Defenceman Ryan Murphy will slide into Faulk's spot. The 23-year-old has four games of NHL experience and has registered one assist and a minus-six rating.

Faulk was in the middle of a productive season and was on pace to put up 46 points over 82 games, which would be the second-highest of his six year career.