Injured Oilers defenceman Sekera skates with teammates

EDMONTON — The long road back took a positive twist on Friday, as Edmonton Oilers injured defenceman Andrej Sekera skated with his teammates before the Oilers game against New Jersey.

“It feels good to be out there with the guys, getting used to the rhythm again,” he said, leaking sweat after the workout. “Passing, shooting, skating-wise — it’s better with someone else than just the trainers.”

Sekera tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Game 5 of Edmonton’s Round 2 series against Anaheim last spring. The injury came on a clean hit by Ryan Getzlaf just after Sekera had gained the centre line and dumped a puck into the Ducks zone.

“I just played the puck, got hit, and I felt a ‘snap.’ It wasn’t anything painful,” said the 31-year-old Slovak. “You dump the puck in, you get hit 100 times (like that). I guess my body was in a position where it couldn’t take the impact. It broke down.”

Edmonton Oilers on Sportsnet NOW Want to livestream all 82 Oilers games this season? See how you can stream this + over 300 regular season NHL games with Sportsnet NOW.

He had ACL surgery on May 18, so the fact Sekera got on the ice for a full practice before the six-month anniversary should be looked at as positive news.

“I think I am right where I should be. I feel better and better each week. The leg is getting stronger,” he said. “With this injury, your body decides when it’s ready to go. Somebody takes six months, somebody takes nine months. I don’t know how my body will respond.

“I haven’t been cleared yet to do any battle (drills),” he said, “and I have to wait a couple of more weeks to do that. I would love to be in there right now.”

Meanwhile, the struggling Oilers can’t wait to have their No. 3 D-man back on the blue line.

“We miss him a lot,” agreed Oilers captain Connor McDavid. “He’s a great defenceman who breaks up a lot through the middle and gets the puck moving forward. He’s real smart back there. He’s played a lot of years in the league.”