Injured Penguins played through pain during Cup Final

On Wednesday, we learned what ailed the Nashville Predators during the Stanley Cup Final, and we did the same on Thursday when the champion Pittsburgh Penguins held their year-end media availability.

As we’ve learned, they certainly played through plenty of pain.

First up, Matt Murray. The rookie was set to start Game 1 of the playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets but suffered an injury during warmup. That injury was reportedly a torn hamstring.

Murray sat out for Rounds 1 and 2 with Marc-Andre Fleury taking over while he healed. The 23-year-old returned in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators and backstopped the team the rest of the way.

Carl Hagelin, who suffered a broken fibula in early March, was sidelined for the final month of the regular season. He told reporters on Thursday that the injury “didn’t really heal.”

The speedy winger also missed the entire first round of the playoffs with the injury before returning for Game 3 of the Penguins’ second-round series against the Washington Capitals. He also told reporters he won’t undergo surgery.

Hagelin registered two goals in 15 playoff games, including the insurance goal in Game 6 against the Nashville Predators to help seal the Penguins’ Stanley Cup victory.

Practically everyone watching Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final cringed on Nick Bonino‘s behalf when he went down after blocking a shot with his left ankle.

He needed to be helped off the ice but would later return to the game. That was, however, his final game of the series as he showed up for Game 3 with a pair of crutches.

He revealed to Sportsnet’s David Amber following the club’s Cup-winning victory that he suffered a broken tibia, and he provided a few more details on Thursday.

Defenceman Brian Dumoulin, who tallied a goal and five assists this post-season, played through a hand injury he suffered in Round 1.