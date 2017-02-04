‘Some interest’ in Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson could be on the move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

With there being a chance the Oilers lose the 25-year-old in June’s Vegas expansion draft, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman says Davidson may become a name to watch in the coming weeks.

“The Oilers don’t want to lose [Davidson] for nothing. I think there’s some interest in him,” Friedman said Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. “And especially since they have to sign the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl and Russell in the next little while.

“I think there’s going to be some talk around Davidson’s name.”

Drafted 162nd overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Davidson has played 83 games for the Oilers over the last three seasons, scoring five goals and eight points along with 26 penalty minutes.