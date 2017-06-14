One of the best female goalies on the planet is moving to China to help the country try to become a hockey powerhouse.

Noora Raty, who in April led Finland to a bronze medal at the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship and took home the Best Goalie award, has signed a one-year contract that will see her backstop the CWHL’s new China-based team, Kunlun Red Star.

The 28-year-old, who was the first female goalie to suit up in Finland’s second-tier men’s pro league, believes this is her most important role yet.

We caught up with Raty to talk about her new gig and what it means for the future of women’s hockey.