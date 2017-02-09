James Reimer, Roberto Luongo play goalie carousel

It’s been a rough night for Florida Panthers goaltenders.

James Reimer got the nod for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, but his night ended quickly (or so we thought). Reimer gave up three goals on just eight shots and was pulled in favour of Roberto Luongo with five minutes left in the first period.

But that wasn’t the end of Reimer’s night.

Things went from bad to worse with Luongo between pipes, who gave up three more goals on just 11 shots from the Kings in the space of less than four minutes during the second period.

Enter Reimer, again.

Reimer didn't surrender another goal, and the Kings cruised to a 6-3 victory.