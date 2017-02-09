James Reimer, Roberto Luongo play goalie carousel

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) replaces James Reimer, left, during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

It’s been a rough night for Florida Panthers goaltenders.

James Reimer got the nod for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, but his night ended quickly (or so we thought). Reimer gave up three goals on just eight shots and was pulled in favour of Roberto Luongo with five minutes left in the first period.

But that wasn’t the end of Reimer’s night.

Things went from bad to worse with Luongo between pipes, who gave up three more goals on just 11 shots from the Kings in the space of less than four minutes during the second period.

Enter Reimer, again.

Reimer didn't surrender another goal, and the Kings cruised to a 6-3 victory.

More from Sportsnet
UAE's Fatima Al Ali lives dream with Capitals
Associated Press
Gotta See It: Thornton scores first goal against actual goalie all year
Mark Gougeon