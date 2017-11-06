Jamie Benn to Dustin Byfuglien: ‘Get ready for Round 2’

When Dallas plays host to the Jets on Monday night, it won’t be just a recent loss in Winnipeg that the Stars will be looking to avenge.

The two teams met last Thursday in Winnipeg, where a Mark Scheifele hat trick helped the Jets to a convincing 5-2 victory over the Stars. However, it was a spirited tilt between Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien and Stars captain Jamie Benn that garnered much of the chatter on social media following the game.

The fight occurred in the second period of the game after Benn took issue with Byfuglien’s hard check of Alexander Radulov into the boards. After exchanging words during a brief skate up the ice, the two decided to drop the gloves.

Fast forward to Monday morning ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas, and it appears as though Benn might be looking for a ‘rematch’ with Byfuglien.

Whether the pre-game hype will lead to anything on the ice remains to be seen, but it will certainly leave fans eagerly anticipating a follow-up to last week’s heavyweight tilt.

Monday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the teams this season. Dallas is riding a five-game win streak on home ice while Winnipeg is coming off an overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday.