Jaromir Jagr passes Mark Messier for 2nd in all-time points

Jaromir Jagr has the second-most points of anyone in NHL history.

The 44-year-old passed Mark Messier on the all-time list with an assist against the Boston Bruins.

Play was stopped and Jagr was given a gold stick for his achievement.

“I thought I was going to score a goal or make a beautiful assist, but it hit my ass,” said Jagr during the ceremony. “I thought it was going to be a little bit prettier but I appreciate everything.”

Jagr now has 1,888 points in his 23-season career.

Only Wayne Gretzky (2,857) has more.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. "You play the game the right way," he told Jagr.



With files from The Associated Press.