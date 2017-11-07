Jaromir Jagr will return to Flames lineup vs. Canucks

Jaromir Jagr will return to the Calgary Flames lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 45-year-old skated on a line with Sam Bennett and Mark Jankowski during the morning practice.

Jagr has been out since Oct. 21 after suffering a lower-body injury against the Minnesota Wild. He was placed on injured reserve two days later.

In five games with the Flames this season, Jagr has two assists and averaged 13:30 in ice time in the four contests prior to the injury.