Jason Spezza’s two points lead Stars over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, Kari Lehtonen made 35 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night in a fiery contest.

A brawl in the second period resulted in four players serving at least four penalty minutes each. It started when Dallas’ Radek Faksa popped Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the side with his stick after a shot.

Smith retaliated, and players from both sides intervened. Arizona’s Lawson Crouse and Dallas’ Curtis McKenzie were given five minutes each for fighting.

Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, and John Klingberg‘s empty-net goal with 1:08 left made it 3-1, but the Coyotes were awarded a penalty shot with 6.6 seconds left that Radim Vrbata converted.

Anthony Duclair also had a goal for Arizona.

The Coyotes ran out of time, however. The Stars have points from four straight games, and Arizona lost its fifth straight and fourth consecutive game at home.

Benn's power-play goal at 12:03 of the second period put the Stars in front for good. Benn, who'd missed a breakaway earlier in the period, tapped in a shot from Tyler Seguin while standing next to the goal.

Benn leads the Stars in points with 30 and has 10 goals. Dallas is 9-0-2 this season when leading after two periods.

Smith had 26 saves.

The Stars had a short-handed breakaway early in the second period, but Benn got his chance blocked when he tried a soft backhand too close to the net. Still, Dallas scored on the same Coyotes power play.

Spezza glided around the defence and beat Smith at 2:48 to take the lead with his seventh goal of the season. The Stars entered Tuesday with one goal in 12 power plays over the past four games.

The Coyotes answered less than a minute later. Duclair chipped away at a loose puck that Lehtonen couldn't cover and nudged it over the goal line at 3:37 of the period. It was Duclair's second goal of the season.

NOTES: The Stars held a morning skate in Texas before boarding a plane for Arizona on Tuesday, a scheduling quirk due to a long early-morning flight delay. ... With F Antoine Roussel out due to injury, the Stars called up C Jason Dickinson from Texas of the AHL. Dickinson appeared in his second game this season. ... Ds Patrik Nemeth and Stephen Johns and C Cody Eakin were scratched for Dallas. Eakin served the last of a four-game suspension. ... C Ryan White (lower body injury), D Kevin Connauton and F Josh Jooris were scratched for Arizona.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Colorado on Thursday night, the first of three straight games at home.

Coyotes: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday, the finale of a five-game homestand.