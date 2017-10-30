Jayson Megna in for injured Brock Boeser as Canucks host Stars

The Canucks recalled Jayson Megna from AHL Utica in place of Brock Boeser, who remains out with a foot contusion as Vancouver prepares to host the Dallas Stars.

Travis Green says his club will have to play a disciplined game on a night when special teams will certainly be a factor.

“They’ve got real good special teams at both ends,” said the first-year head coach.

He described Megna as a “very responsible, good 200-foot player” who will help on the penalty kill and could put his speed to use for Vancouver. In 112 NHL games for the Penguins, Rangers and Canucks, the 27-year-old centreman has 10 goals and 10 assists.

“I thought I’ve worked extremely hard and competed on pucks and used my speed, so I’m looking to continue that,” said Megna, who was arriving in Charlotte with Utica Saturday when he got the call and stepped right back on the team bus to make his way to Vancouver. In his sixth year of pro hockey, Megna has yet to make a team out of camp.

“Keeping an attitude of just trying to get better every day and focusing on what I can control, I think that obviously has led to me playing over 100 games in the league without having made a team yet,” he said in a one-on-one interview with Sportsnet 650. “I don’t know how many more opportunities I’m going to get, so it’s going to be important for me to step right in here tonight an make an impact.”

Green couldn’t say who Megna would be playing alongside and how the lines might adjust in the absence of Boeser. Megna said he’ll aim to control what he can.

“I know what I have to do to go out there and be successful […] go in there with the right mindset and play Greener’s system and hopefully help this team keep winning games like they have been so far.”

Jacob Markstrom starts in net against the Stars. The Canucks have won four straight and sit third in the Pacific Division.