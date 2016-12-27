Jets forward Mark Scheifele to perform with Royal Winnipeg Ballet

WINNIPEG — Jets forward Mark Scheifele will be joining the Royal Winnipeg Ballet for a walk-on role in the performance of Nutcracker on Dec. 30.

The Jets and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet jointly announced Scheifele’s participation on Tuesday.

He’s among 17 Winnipeggers joining this year’s Nutcracker in walk-on roles, a long-standing tradition at the RWB that dates back for over a decade.

Walk-on roles are typically reserved for Act 1’s Party Scene. However, Scheifele will also take part in the opening scene’s shinny hockey game on a frozen pond.