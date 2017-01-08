Jets forward Patrik Laine diagnosed with a concussion

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been diagnosed with a concussion after receiving an open-ice hit against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Laine was attempting to receive a pass midway through the third period when Buffalo's Jake McCabe hit the rookie in the neutral zone and sent him sprawling to the ice. The Finn laid on the ice for a couple of minutes before being helped up and to the bench.

McCabe wasn't penalized on the play.

Laine was later seen walking to the team's bus after Winnipeg fell 4-3 to the Sabres.

It's a tough blow for the Jets, who got 21 goals and 16 assists from Laine through 42 games. His goal totals tie him for third in the NHL while he leads all rookies in points.