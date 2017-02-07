Jets’ Ondrej Pavelec suffers lower-body injury vs. Wild

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec won’t return to Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild after suffering a lower-body injury.

It’s unclear exactly how the injury occurred, as the netminder appeared to remove himself from the game at around the 6:15 mark of the second period after speaking with trainers. He let in three goals on 14 shots prior to his departure, but despite some confusion, he was not pulled due to his performance.

Ondrej Pavelec's Stats (Record, Goals-against average, save percentage)



2016-17

4-3-0, 3.34, .895



2015-16

13-13-4, 2.78, .904



2014-15

22-16-8, 2.28, .920



2013-14

22-26-7, 3.01, .901

Connor Hellebuyck took over the crease in his place.

It has been a difficult season for Pavelec, who has spent much of 2016-17 with AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose. The 29-year-old appeared to be turning his fortunes around after being called up in mid-January, getting the start in eight of the Jets’ last nine games and earning his way back into the No. 1 spot.