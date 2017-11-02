Jets’ Patrik Laine on struggles: ‘I can’t do many positive things’

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been battling a bit of a sophomore slump so far this season, and on Thursday he addressed those struggles.

“I feel like I can’t do many positive things on the ice,” Laine said. “The team is winning, that’s always good but it would be nice to help the team.”

Laine, 19, has four goals and six points in 11 games this season, but he hasn’t picked up a point since Oct. 20, including registering just one shot in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After scoring 36 goals in his rookie season, expectations were high for Laine and it’s understandable that he would be disappointed with his start.

“It doesn’t matter to me if I’m not scoring or not,” he said. “But just overall I can’t produce many good things on the ice, it doesn’t matter if it’s offensively or defensively.”

While Laine may be frustrated, his coach is being patient. Paul Maurice told the media that he knows his star winger is just in a slump and expects him to find the back of the net again soon.

Laine will look to get things back on track Thursday night when the Jets host the Dallas Stars.