Jets place forward Burmistrov on waivers

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Alexander Burmistrov on waivers.

The 25-year-old has no goals and two assists in 23 games for the Jets this season. Originally the eighth overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, Burmistrov spent three years in the NHL before playing for Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL from 2013 to 2015.

Last season he returned to the Jets where he had seven goals and 14 assists in 81 games. He currently carries a cap hit of $1.55 million and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The Nashville Predators also placed forward Reid Boucher on waivers.

The 23-year-old has one goal and two assists in 12 games split between the Predators and the New Jersey Devils.