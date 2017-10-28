Jets taking calls on goaltender Michael Hutchinson

The Winnipeg Jets are fielding phone calls from interested teams about goaltender Michael Hutchinson, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

“We’ve seen a number of goalies injured around the league; some under performance as well,” Johnston said during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “And the feeling is he is a guy Winnipeg would be willing to move if they find the right fit.”

Hutchinson, who spent parts of the past four seasons with the Jets, is currently playing with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. He has a 2.70 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in three games there and is making $1.3 million. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next season.

In 99 career NHL games, the 27-year-old Hutchinson owns a 2.63 goals-against and .910 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck and Steve Mason have split time in the Winnipeg crease this season. They’ve allowed a combined 30 goals in nine games, entering Saturday.