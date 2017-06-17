Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jets’ Tobias Enstrom agrees to waive NMC for expansion draft
With the NHL Draft right around the corner, HC’s Daren Millard and Doug MacLean discuss the difficulty of trading up, specifically the Vegas Golden Knights chances of landing the #1 pick and Nolan Patrick.
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom has agreed to waive his no-movement clause, allowing the team to expose him to Vegas for Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
Word is Tobias Enstrom has done WIN a huge favour, agreed to waive his NMC to help the Jets with the expansion draft.
The Jets can now choose Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien, and Tyler Myers as their three defencemen to protect, and can pick five forwards to keep away from Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee.