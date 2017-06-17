Jets’ Tobias Enstrom agrees to waive NMC for expansion draft

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom has agreed to waive his no-movement clause, allowing the team to expose him to Vegas for Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The Jets can now choose Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien, and Tyler Myers as their three defencemen to protect, and can pick five forwards to keep away from Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee.

Enstrom has one year remaining on a deal that will pay him $5.75 million in 2017-18.

Teams will submit their protection lists on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.