Joe Thornton to miss Game 1 versus Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a hurting San Jose Sharks squad in Round 1, and the defending Western Conference champions will start the series without Joe Thornton.

Thornton, who missed the last three games of the regular season, is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Logan Couture was also questionable for the game, but he will play.

Thornton scored seven goals and 50 points in 79 games for San Jose.