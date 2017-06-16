Joey Moss recognized for service to Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers dressing room attendant Joey Moss is being honoured for his years of service to the team.

Moss is the annual inductee to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers wall of honour at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Moss, born with Down syndrome, has been working with the the Oilers since 1984. He helps the Oilers staff with cleaning the dressing room, team laundry, the handling of towels and water for games and practices.

He’s become a legend with the players, coaches and of course with the fans.

“Joey has always been a huge part of the Edmonton Oilers dressing room,” said head equipment manager Jeff Lang in a press release. “Every day Joey brings his smile and brightens the room with his presence and wit. We are very lucky to have him as part of our organization and we congratulate him on being recognized.”

In 2015, the 53-year-old was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame to honour his contributions to the Oilers as well as the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.