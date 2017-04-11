Jon Cooper to coach Canada at World Hockey Championship

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper will serve as bench boss for Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

Gerard Gallant, Dave Hakstol and Dave King will serve as assistants on Cooper’s staff for the event that takes place in Paris and Cologne starting in May.

“Canada has tremendous depth in both its player and coaching pool, and we are fortunate to welcome a blend of experience and new faces to our program for this year’s IIHF World Championship,” said Tom Renney, president and CEO of Hockey Canada in a release. “This is always an exciting event that brings Canadian hockey fans together to cheer on the red-and-white, and our players have four talented coaches and leaders in this group to work with and learn from.”

Cooper joined the Lightning midway through the NHL 2012-13 season, and helped guide his team to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015. He was an assistant coach for Team North America at last fall’s World Cup of Hockey