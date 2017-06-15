Jonathan Drouin ‘holds no grudge’ against Lightning

A year after Jonathan Drouin requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, general manager Steve Yzerman flipped him to the Montreal Canadiens.

Things have changed in the past year, though. Instead of being traded due to a failed relationship full of animosity, the 22-year-old forward was moved as a matter of circumstance.

During the 2015-16 season, it became public that Drouin was unhappy with his role in Tampa Bay and had requested a trade. Briefly after a demotion to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, he walked away from the team and was suspended indefinitely.

There was a time where the young forward’s relationship with the GM Steve Yzerman and the Lightning looked irreparable.

Drouin joined Tim and Sid Thursday evening just hours after signing a new six-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens and was asked if there were any hard feelings towards his old team.

“I hold no grudge against Tampa Bay,” Drouin said. “They helped me as a player. The players there were awesome with me and I leaned on a lot of them. They made me a better player so I hold nothing against that team.”

Nothing changes disgruntled feelings more than results. He racked up 53 points in 73 games last season and has now landed a $33-million contract with his hometown club.