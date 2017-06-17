Does Jonathan Drouin solve Canadiens’ offensive issues?

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is not afraid to make a splash.

He has done so in consecutive Junes now, with his latest blockbuster having brought Jonathan Drouin to Les Glorieux in exchange for prospect Mikhail Sergachev.

Drouin will add some much-needed punch to a Canadiens offence that slumbered through a six-game first-round exit to the New York Rangers this past post-season, at the cost of an unproven piece in Sergachev.

“Montreal traded a junior hockey defenceman who looks like he could be a pretty good player, for a guy who looks like he could be a first-line scorer, second-line at worst,” said John Grigg on Saturday’s Sportsnet Hot Stove.

“And they’re a team that needs scoring, and needs playmaking help.”

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon The Sportsnet Hot Stove The Hot Stove weighs in on the Drouin trade Originally aired June 17 2017





Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Canadiens could still use help on the blue line, and down the middle, and could potentially dangle 23-year-old Alex Galchenyuk in any such deal.

But while Bergevin has expressed a desire for a No. 1 centre, it’s quite possible the Drouin acquisition can give Montreal enough depth on the wings to get by.

“The Habs are in win-now mode,” said Grigg. “They’ve got one more year of Carey Price at a reasonable cap number, they’re a year older from Andrei Markov and down, so they needed to address the lack of playmaking on that team immediately.

“Granted, do I think they could use a centre over a winger? Yes, but what they could use is somebody who can set up goals for other people.”