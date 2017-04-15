Kapanen seals double OT win for Maple Leafs over Capitals

WASHINGTON — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime and Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops and keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.