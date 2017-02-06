Ken Hitchcock thanks Blues and their fans in statement

Ken Hitchcock has stayed quiet since being removed from his position as head coach of the St. Louis Blues last Wednesday, but he expressed his gratitude to the people he worked with in a statement given to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday.
Hitchcock took over as bench boss of the Blues on Nov. 8, 2011 and led St. Louis to an NHL-high 537 points since then until his firing.
He thanked the team, his staff and, his players in the statement. Hitchcock also wished his replacement, Mike Yeo, good luck in his new role.
The full statement can be read below:
When I reflect on my time in St. Louis, I remember it as some of the best years of my career. I would like to thank Tom Stillman and the entire ownership group, Doug (Armstrong) and the rest of the Blues management for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a storied franchise.
I am very proud of our record on the ice over my time in St. Louis and would like to thank all of the coaches that I have had the pleasure of sharing the bench with: Gary Agnew, Ray Bennett, Danny Brooks, Jim Corsi, Sean Ferrell, Corey Hirsch, Scott Masters, Scott Mellanby, Kirk Muller, Brad Shaw, Steve Thomas and Rick Wilson and the Blues' equipment and medical staffs for all of their support during my tenure. Without their hard work and dedication, we could not have had the success we achieved. A special thanks and good luck also goes to Mike Yeo. Mike was a true professional and an incredible source of knowledge and support as an associate coach. The Blues are in good and capable hands going forward with Mike.
I was very fortunate to coach many wonderful players during my tenure and I truly appreciate your dedication over the years as we tried to make our goal a reality. I have made some special friends with many of you and I know our paths will cross again soon.
I also want to recognize the front office staff in St. Louis. Their commitment and passion for connecting the team with the community is inspiring and did not go unnoticed. They continue to play an important role in keeping the organization moving in a positive direction.
Finally, to the St. Louis Blues fans, I want to thank you for your unwavering support. I have received countless notes of appreciation over the last few days and it truly means the world to me. St. Louis is an amazing sports town with some of the most knowledgeable fans in the world. I am eternally grateful to have been part of the Blues organization and to have made St. Louis my home over the last six years. The friendships I've developed and the memories I have made here will last me a lifetime.
Ken Hitchcock