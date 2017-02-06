Ken Hitchcock thanks Blues and their fans in statement

Ken Hitchcock has stayed quiet since being removed from his position as head coach of the St. Louis Blues last Wednesday, but he expressed his gratitude to the people he worked with in a statement given to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday.

Hitchcock took over as bench boss of the Blues on Nov. 8, 2011 and led St. Louis to an NHL-high 537 points since then until his firing.

He thanked the team, his staff and, his players in the statement. Hitchcock also wished his replacement, Mike Yeo, good luck in his new role.

The full statement can be read below: