Kenny Agostino wins Les Cunningham Award as AHL’s MVP

St. Louis forward Kenny Agostino was called up for his first game in a Blues uniform and pays off immediately with a goal on a breakaway.

Pending unrestricted free agent Kennth Agostino has a nice little bargaining chip heading into the summer after being named the American Hockey League’s most valuable player.

Agostino was announced as the Les Cunningham Award recipient Friday after the Chicago Wolves forward led the AHL in points.

Heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale, the 24-year-old had 83 points in 65 games, miles ahead of the next closest player. As of Friday, Chris Mueller of the Tucson Roadrunners was in second place with 67 points.

Agostino, a fifth-round pick (140th overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2010 registered three points in seven games with the St. Louis Blues this season. Agostino also played 10 career games with the Calgary Flames.

Les Cunningham Award winners from the past who have gone on to have some NHL success include Tyler Johnson, Cory Conacher and Jason Spezza, who won it during the 2004-05 NHL lockout season.

More from Sportsnet
Three-year-old joins Binghamton Senators as honorary member
Sportsnet Staff
McDavid, Crosby, Holtby claim NHL hardware after season's end
Sportsnet Staff