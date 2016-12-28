Kings place Tyler Toffoli on IR with lower-body injury

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve.

The Kings made the move Wednesday before their game at Vancouver.

Toffoli has missed the Kings’ past two games with a lower-body injury, and he will miss at least three more. He is the Kings’ second-leading scorer with 20 points in 32 games, including eight goals and a team-leading plus-14 rating.

The move allows Los Angeles to clear a roster spot for the eventual return of defenceman Brayden McNabb, who has been out since breaking his collarbone in late October.

The Kings haven't played a home game since Dec. 10. After two more road games in Canada, they return to host San Jose on New Year's Eve.