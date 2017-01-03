Leafs’ Auston Matthews named NHL’s rookie of the month

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been named the NHL’s rookie of the month.

The 19-year-old has been playing like a seasoned veteran lately, recording eight goals and 12 assists in 12 games the month of December.

Matthews ended the month on a five-game point streak, which he extended to six with a two-goal performance at the Centennial Classic on Sunday.

Back in November, head coach Mike Babcock said that Matthews would be a "dominant centre" by Christmastime and it appears as though he was right on the money.

He currently leads all rookies in points (32) and goals (20).

Matthews won the honour be beating out fellow rookies Patrik Laine (six goals, six assists), Matthew Tkachuk (one goal, 11 assists), Sebastian Aho (four goals, five assists) and Matt Murray (6-1-1).

This is the second time this season that a Maple Leafs player has won rookie of the month after William Nylander did so in October.